Fell ill during a race: Italian cyclist Kevin Bonaldo has passed away

Tragic news.

Italian cyclist Kevin Bonaldo had been fighting for his life in recent weeks after collapsing during a race. Sadly, his battle has come to a heartbreaking end.

Details: According to AP, the Italian athlete died after a month-long fight for survival. On September 21, 2025, Bonaldo fell ill at the finish line of the Piccola Sanremo race in Sovizzo and was immediately hospitalized at San Bortolo Hospital in Vicenza.

The cyclist was only 25 years old. Initially, his team reported that Bonaldo had shown early signs of improvement, but his condition deteriorated in the final hours before his passing.

Quote: “SC Padovani Polo Cherry Bank, with broken hearts, announces that this morning, after a month of bravely fighting between life and death, Kevin Bonaldo has passed away. Our team wishes to express its deepest sympathy to Kevin’s family and loved ones,” the team said in a statement.

During the current season, Italian cyclist Kevin Bonaldo competed in 45 race days, covering a total distance of 6,747 kilometers.

Reminder: The boxing community was recently devastated by the shocking news of the death of 17-year-old Arturo Gatti Jr.