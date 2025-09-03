Family comfort. Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares tender photos with him and their youngest daughter

Showcased the boxer as a loving father

Boxing legend Oleksandr Usyk continues to prove himself as a devoted family man and doting father. His wife Kateryna once again took to Instagram to share heartwarming family photos featuring Usyk and their little daughter.

Kateryna posted several snapshots showing her with her husband and their 18-month-old youngest daughter, Maria. The pictures radiate warmth and tenderness, perfectly capturing the deep love and affection that fills this family.

As a reminder, Oleksandr Usyk and Kateryna have known each other since their school days. The couple has been married for years and are raising four children together. In addition to Maria, they have an older daughter, Elizaveta, and two sons, Kyrylo and Mykhailo.

Usyk's sons are also passionate about combat sports, practicing judo. Because of this, Oleksandr has even admitted that after his boxing career, he is considering becoming a coach for one of his sons if he decides to pursue boxing professionally.