Fabbiani Looks Ahead to June as Newell’s Confirm First Reinforcement

With the Apertura nearing its end and Newell’s still clinging to playoff hopes, Cristian Fabbiani is already preparing for the second half of the year. Since taking over as head coach, the team has gone eight matches unbeaten, showing improvement despite the uphill battle to reach the top eight. Looking ahead, Fabbiani has already confirmed his first signing for the next tournament.

As reported by Desde el Medio, midfielder Gaspar Iñíguez has been officially added to the squad for the upcoming campaign. The 30-year-old had been training at the Griffa Center for nearly two months at Fabbiani’s request. The two previously worked together at Deportivo Merlo and Deportivo Riestra during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. “He’ll be a reinforcement, he’s worked incredibly hard. I brought him in because I believe in him. He’ll prove his worth on the pitch,” said Fabbiani.

This move had been hinted at over a month ago when the coach praised Iñíguez’s potential. “If he loses weight, he’s one of the best midfielders in Argentina,” Fabbiani said after a win over Atlético Tucumán. The former Argentinos Juniors player had recently been with Laferrere and began training separately and in double sessions earlier this year. He has now joined full team practices after shedding more than 10 kilograms.

With Iñíguez confirmed, Fabbiani has begun shaping his squad for the upcoming season, with hopes of qualifying for international tournaments via the annual standings. He’s also monitoring other potential reinforcements—several of whom played under him at Riestra—such as midfielder Milton Céliz, who currently plays a key role for the Malevo.