RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer

F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer

Lifestyle Today, 06:30
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer Photo: https://www.instagram.com/alexx_perez_aracil / Author unknown

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso caught up with his friend, former Real Madrid footballer Alex Perez Arasil, during the Miami Grand Prix. The Spaniard shared a photo from their meeting on his Instagram page.

Alonso reposted Perez's original post in his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Perez shared several pictures with Fernando, accompanied by an emotional message.

"With my friend and simply the best, Fernando Alonso. Unique and unforgettable moments! For the greats to be number one, they need to be with someone just as important as themselves—and that's him, Gallego. Love you, buddy," wrote Alex.

Perez also showed off an official Aston Martin cap signed by Alonso, a gift from the Spanish driver to his friend.

It's worth noting that Alex Perez was once a footballer, a graduate of Real Madrid's academy. However, he never managed to break into the first team, not playing a single official match for the main squad. He also failed to make a mark at other clubs, appearing in only 34 matches throughout his senior career. Perez retired from football in 2011, at just 26 years old.

Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 04 may 2025, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:28 Manchester City wants to sign Wolverhampton star Ait-Nouri Lifestyle Today, 07:25 “Nothing serious.” Jannik Sinner denies rumors of relationship with model Lara Leito Football news Today, 07:10 Taylor explains his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Man United Lifestyle Today, 06:55 Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning fiancée dazzles in a brilliant outfit at the 2025 Met Gala Football news Today, 06:47 Barcelona in shock. Premier League reschedules Tottenham match due to potential Europa League final Football news Today, 06:37 Manchester United will not let Bruno Fernandes move to Saudi Arabia Lifestyle Today, 06:30 F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer Football news Today, 06:13 Glasner and Fabregas to battle for top job at German powerhouse Football news Today, 06:10 Arturo Vidal thanks Colo-Colo fans who traveled to support the team in Fortaleza Football news Today, 06:03 Atlético agrees new contract with its rising star Barrios
Sport Predictions
Football Today Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Football Today Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Football Today Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Football Today Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Football Today Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores