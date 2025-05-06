F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso caught up with his friend, former Real Madrid footballer Alex Perez Arasil, during the Miami Grand Prix. The Spaniard shared a photo from their meeting on his Instagram page.

Alonso reposted Perez's original post in his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Perez shared several pictures with Fernando, accompanied by an emotional message.

"With my friend and simply the best, Fernando Alonso. Unique and unforgettable moments! For the greats to be number one, they need to be with someone just as important as themselves—and that's him, Gallego. Love you, buddy," wrote Alex.

Perez also showed off an official Aston Martin cap signed by Alonso, a gift from the Spanish driver to his friend.

It's worth noting that Alex Perez was once a footballer, a graduate of Real Madrid's academy. However, he never managed to break into the first team, not playing a single official match for the main squad. He also failed to make a mark at other clubs, appearing in only 34 matches throughout his senior career. Perez retired from football in 2011, at just 26 years old.