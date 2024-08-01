Ex-forward of the Italian national team decided to end his football career

Former Inter Milan and Italy forward Eder is retiring from professional football. The Italian-Brazilian striker has made this decision at the age of 37.

Eder will play his farewell match this coming Sunday, August 4th, for Criciúma, the club where he began and will end his professional career.

Eder is best known for his time at Sampdoria and Inter Milan. He also played for Empoli, Frosinone, Brescia, Cesena, Jiangsu Suning, and São Paulo.

From 2015 to 2017, Eder played 26 matches and scored 6 goals for the Italian national team, helping them reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2016.