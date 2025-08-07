Ex-Ajax star Tadic to continue his career in an exotic league

RU RU ES ES FR FR
An intriguing choice.
Football news Today, 09:04
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
After departing Fenerbahce in early July, former Ajax talisman Dusan Tadic was on the verge of returning home to join Crvena Zvezda. However, an agreement with the Belgrade club could not be reached, and the Serbian veteran now has another offer on the table.

Details: According to UAE local media, Tadic has reached an agreement with Al Wahda on a one-year contract. The club views the Serbian’s arrival as a “major reinforcement.” Tadic is already in Abu Dhabi, finalizing the last details of the transfer. An official announcement is expected soon.

Recall: Tadic’s contract with Fenerbahce expired this summer and was only set for renewal if the club won the Turkish championship. However, the team finished second behind Galatasaray, so the 35-year-old decided to move on.

Earlier, another Premier League star, Darwin Nunez, was reported to be close to a move to the Middle East, but this time to Saudi side Al-Hilal.

