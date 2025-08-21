"Everything went great." Dubois comments for the first time on the controversial party before the fight with Usyk
The boxing world was stunned by reports that, on the eve of his crucial fight for the undisputed world championship against Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois threw a party. The Briton himself doesn't consider it an issue, despite his defeat in the fifth round.
Details: Dubois essentially echoed the words of his coach, who noted that the same thing happened before the bout with Anthony Joshua, and there was no problem then. Moreover, Dubois faced one of the best heavyweights on the planet and found valuable lessons to learn from Usyk.
Quote: "No, it worked. The first time it happened was with AJ, and everything went great. But I don't even want to talk about it too much. That's not the reason why things went wrong in the fight. I look at myself and think about what I could have done better. But yes, it worked the first time with AJ. For me, this is a completely new beginning. Now I have to change and do everything right.
I went up against one of the best boxers in the world, and a southpaw at that. Yes, I could have performed better, but sometimes things just unfold this way. I don't feel down or broken. I just have to study myself and get better," Dubois said in an interview with talkSPORT.