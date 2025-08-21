"Everything went great." Dubois comments for the first time on the controversial party before the fight with Usyk

The boxing world was stunned by reports that, on the eve of his crucial fight for the undisputed world championship against Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois threw a party. The Briton himself doesn't consider it an issue, despite his defeat in the fifth round.

Details: Dubois essentially echoed the words of his coach, who noted that the same thing happened before the bout with Anthony Joshua, and there was no problem then. Moreover, Dubois faced one of the best heavyweights on the planet and found valuable lessons to learn from Usyk.