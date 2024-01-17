RU RU NG NG KE KE
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup

In the final matches of the FA Cup replay, Norwich traveled to Bristol, Everton hosted Crystal Palace, and Nottingham faced Blackpool.

Bristol - Norwich - 1:3

Bristol opened the scoring in the 20th minute and managed to maintain this advantage in the first half. However, Norwich quickly turned the tables at the start of the second half, with two goals in six minutes. Gabriel Sara leveled the score on the 53rd minute, and on the 59th, Idah put the "Canaries" ahead. McLean sealed the match by scoring in the 87th minute.

Everton - Crystal Palace - 1:0

In this game, a single goal decided the outcome in the 42nd minute. Andre Gomes scored, securing the victory for the "Toffees."

Blackpool - Nottingham - 2:3 (AET)

The visitors found the net in the 16th minute of the match. They doubled their lead right at the beginning of the second half. However, Blackpool staged an incredible comeback. Morgan reduced the deficit in the 61st minute, and Joseph leveled the score in the 78th minute of the game, taking the match into extra time. However, the hosts fell short, as Nottingham scored the decisive goal in extra time on the 110th minute. Wood was the scorer.

As a result, Nottingham, Everton, and Norwich are the last teams to secure their places in the fourth round. We would like to remind you that the draw for the fourth stage of the FA Cup has already taken place.

FA Cup England
