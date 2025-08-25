Even the mascot took a hit: Viral video captures wild celebration after winning goal in Germany’s third division

Last-minute winning goals are always an emotional spectacle. The team on the receiving end is understandably crestfallen, while the scorers are swept up in a wave of euphoria—just like what unfolded in the German third division clash.

Details: A video of the goal celebration in the 90+4th minute during the match between Duisburg and Ulm has gone viral online. Thilo Topken, who had just come off the bench, netted the decisive goal, igniting such an outburst that one Duisburg player tore part of the mascot’s costume, leaving the mascot headless in the frenzy.

Bulic so gestört der köpft einfach den Ennatz pic.twitter.com/Egsdfizvn0 — Dario (@Darijouu) August 23, 2025

For the record: Thanks to their last-gasp victory over Ulm, Duisburg remain the only team in the third division yet to drop a single point—three wins from three matches see them sitting alone atop the league table.

Ulm, meanwhile, have collected points just once this season, beating Erzgebirge Aue 1-0, and currently occupy 16th place.