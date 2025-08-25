European Clubs Circle as Depay Weighs Corinthians Exit

Memphis Depay’s future in Brazil is uncertain. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch forward has attracted offers from three European clubs and is considering a return to the continent where he spent most of his career. Depay, 31, joined Corinthians in 2024 and is under contract through December 2026, yet his name has resurfaced in European transfer talks.

Despite his stint in South America, Depay remains a leading figure for the Netherlands. During the last international window, he became the country’s all-time top scorer, underlining his importance on the global stage. In São Paulo, he appeared well integrated into local life, even performing on stage with funk singer MC Hariel, a well-known supporter of the club, which strengthened his bond with fans.

There have been challenges as well. Earlier this year, Depay missed a training session, sparking concerns within the squad. The club insisted the matter was settled, though it cast some shadows over his rapport with the organization.

On the field, his numbers speak for themselves. Depay played a vital role in Corinthians’ run at the end of the 2024 league season and in their Paulista triumph this year. So far, he has appeared in 49 matches, scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists, a tally that cements his status as a central figure in the attack.

He has not featured since August 6, when Corinthians faced Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. Through social media updates, Depay hinted he is nearing full fitness and could return on Wednesday for the quarterfinal first leg against Athletico-PR. The timing of his comeback coincides with mounting speculation that he could soon be heading back to Europe.