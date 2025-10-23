Europa League : Moussa Niakhaté to Start Against FC Basel

Moussa Niakhaté in Starting 11.

Senegalese defender Moussa Niakhaté is starting for Olympique Lyonnais for this Thursday's match against FC Basel. This match is part of Matchday 3 of the Europa League, which will take place at 4:45 PM GMT.

The announcement was made on the official X page of French club Olympique Lionnais (OL). Moussa Niakhaté is among the starting 11 players, good news for the Senegalese sports public, who are sure to enjoy it.