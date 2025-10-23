Europa League : Moussa Niakhaté to Start Against FC Basel
Moussa Niakhaté in Starting 11.
Football news Today, 12:27Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Senegalese defender Moussa Niakhaté is starting for Olympique Lyonnais for this Thursday's match against FC Basel. This match is part of Matchday 3 of the Europa League, which will take place at 4:45 PM GMT.
The announcement was made on the official X page of French club Olympique Lionnais (OL). Moussa Niakhaté is among the starting 11 players, good news for the Senegalese sports public, who are sure to enjoy it.