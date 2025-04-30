Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, expecting plenty of goals and Chelsea triumph

The first legs of the Europa League and Conference League semifinals are set for Thursday. Here are my betting picks for these intriguing clashes, where motivation will be sky-high for all sides involved.

Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt. Spurs should secure a comfortable advantage

Seeing modest Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League semifinals is nothing short of a surprise, given the giants they’ve had to overcome. For Tottenham, on paper, this looks like a dream draw—but Lazio probably thought the same before the Norwegians knocked them out on penalties.

On home turf, Tottenham will aim to dominate and showcase their firepower. Given Bodø/Glimt’s style, they’re unlikely to just park the bus; expect them to look for sharp counterattacks whenever possible. The Norwegian side lost all three of their away matches in the Europa League knockouts—to Twente, Olympiacos, and Lazio—but still managed to progress each time. For Spurs, the Europa League could be that golden ticket to salvage their season after setbacks in other competitions. I expect both teams to deliver an entertaining, high-scoring affair.

Bet for the match – over 4.5 goals, at odds of 3.7.

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United. Expect a fierce battle

This Europa League semifinal boasts greater stature and star power than its counterpart—it's almost a shame one of these teams won’t reach the final. Athletic are slight favorites, and rightly so: the Basques are a force at home, currently unbeaten in ten consecutive matches in their own backyard.

For Athletic, the Europa League is a genuine shot at silverware, while their Champions League hopes hinge on their domestic campaign. As for United, this competition is their only real chance to rescue a disappointing season on the home front.

The Basques have been more consistent this season and will look to take at least a slim lead at home. United need this tournament even more desperately, but no one’s gifting them a spot in an all-English final without a fight. Expect an open, end-to-end game with chances for both sides.

Bet for the match – both teams to score: yes, at odds of 1.94.

Betis vs Fiorentina. Expect a high-scoring clash

Three of the four Conference League semifinalists hail from top leagues, and two of them meet in this very tie. For both Betis and Fiorentina, their domestic league campaigns take priority as they chase Champions League qualification, but winning the Conference League would secure a Europa League spot and deliver a coveted trophy.

These are evenly matched sides, but Betis are favored in the first leg thanks to home advantage. Both teams are in fine form and should be able to play to their strengths. Much will depend on tactics and how well each side implements their game plan. The first leg won’t settle everything, and both teams will be mindful of the return fixture. I expect a lot will hinge on finishing—there’s every reason to anticipate plenty of goals.

Bet for the match – over 2.5 goals, at odds of 2.

Djurgården vs Chelsea. The Blues should show their class

This is one of the most clear-cut ties across all of this season’s European semifinals. With all due respect to the Swedish side, they’re simply outmatched by Chelsea’s quality. Even away from home, the bookmakers have made the Londoners heavy favorites. Djurgården will need to be bold at home if they want any chance of achieving a respectable result.

I expect the Blues to dictate terms and possibly settle the tie in the first leg, just as they did against Legia. While Enzo Maresca’s squad has a fantastic shot at a trophy, their main focus remains the Premier League and the fight for a Champions League spot. With such squad depth, there should be no trouble competing on multiple fronts.

Bet for the match – Chelsea to win with a -1.5 goal handicap, at odds of 1.94.

A potential accumulator of these bets would yield odds close to 28. It’s a tempting shot at a big win—definitely a bold play, especially when it comes to Tottenham.