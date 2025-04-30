RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, expecting plenty of goals and Chelsea triumph

Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, expecting plenty of goals and Chelsea triumph

Football news Today, 06:25
Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, expecting plenty of goals and Chelsea triumph Photo: https://www.fichajes.net/ Author unknown

The first legs of the Europa League and Conference League semifinals are set for Thursday. Here are my betting picks for these intriguing clashes, where motivation will be sky-high for all sides involved.

Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt. Spurs should secure a comfortable advantage

Seeing modest Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League semifinals is nothing short of a surprise, given the giants they’ve had to overcome. For Tottenham, on paper, this looks like a dream draw—but Lazio probably thought the same before the Norwegians knocked them out on penalties.

On home turf, Tottenham will aim to dominate and showcase their firepower. Given Bodø/Glimt’s style, they’re unlikely to just park the bus; expect them to look for sharp counterattacks whenever possible. The Norwegian side lost all three of their away matches in the Europa League knockouts—to Twente, Olympiacos, and Lazio—but still managed to progress each time. For Spurs, the Europa League could be that golden ticket to salvage their season after setbacks in other competitions. I expect both teams to deliver an entertaining, high-scoring affair.

Bet for the match – over 4.5 goals, at odds of 3.7.

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United. Expect a fierce battle

This Europa League semifinal boasts greater stature and star power than its counterpart—it's almost a shame one of these teams won’t reach the final. Athletic are slight favorites, and rightly so: the Basques are a force at home, currently unbeaten in ten consecutive matches in their own backyard.

For Athletic, the Europa League is a genuine shot at silverware, while their Champions League hopes hinge on their domestic campaign. As for United, this competition is their only real chance to rescue a disappointing season on the home front.

The Basques have been more consistent this season and will look to take at least a slim lead at home. United need this tournament even more desperately, but no one’s gifting them a spot in an all-English final without a fight. Expect an open, end-to-end game with chances for both sides.

Bet for the match – both teams to score: yes, at odds of 1.94.

Betis vs Fiorentina. Expect a high-scoring clash

Three of the four Conference League semifinalists hail from top leagues, and two of them meet in this very tie. For both Betis and Fiorentina, their domestic league campaigns take priority as they chase Champions League qualification, but winning the Conference League would secure a Europa League spot and deliver a coveted trophy.

These are evenly matched sides, but Betis are favored in the first leg thanks to home advantage. Both teams are in fine form and should be able to play to their strengths. Much will depend on tactics and how well each side implements their game plan. The first leg won’t settle everything, and both teams will be mindful of the return fixture. I expect a lot will hinge on finishing—there’s every reason to anticipate plenty of goals.

Bet for the match – over 2.5 goals, at odds of 2.

Djurgården vs Chelsea. The Blues should show their class

This is one of the most clear-cut ties across all of this season’s European semifinals. With all due respect to the Swedish side, they’re simply outmatched by Chelsea’s quality. Even away from home, the bookmakers have made the Londoners heavy favorites. Djurgården will need to be bold at home if they want any chance of achieving a respectable result.

I expect the Blues to dictate terms and possibly settle the tie in the first leg, just as they did against Legia. While Enzo Maresca’s squad has a fantastic shot at a trophy, their main focus remains the Premier League and the fight for a Champions League spot. With such squad depth, there should be no trouble competing on multiple fronts.

Bet for the match – Chelsea to win with a -1.5 goal handicap, at odds of 1.94.

A potential accumulator of these bets would yield odds close to 28. It’s a tempting shot at a big win—definitely a bold play, especially when it comes to Tottenham.

Popular news
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Today, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:11 Inter legend Lucio wishes Inzaghi a night in Barcelona like Mourinho had Football news Today, 07:05 Juventus extends contract with Milik, who hasn't played a single match this season Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Jannik Sinner sparks new romance? Tennis star spotted with stunning model Lara Lieto Football news Today, 06:41 Orlando Pirates working on their mistakes as club searches for new striker Football news Today, 06:33 Real Madrid shows interest in Jobe Bellingham Football news Today, 06:25 Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, expecting plenty of goals and Chelsea triumph Football news Today, 06:24 Evanilson avoids three-match ban after red card in Man United clash Football news Today, 06:05 Manchester City and Liverpool set to battle for Juventus defender Cambiaso Football news Today, 05:55 Unexpected twist: World champion Petit suggests Sterling to... Wrexham Football news Today, 05:48 A rare visit. Arsène Wenger attends Emirates for PSG clash and meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball Today Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Football Today Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Basketball Today Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Football Today Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Basketball Today Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Football Today Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores