Euroleague Final Four. Predictions and Betting odds

On 24 and 26 May, Berlin, Germany, will host the matches of the Euroleague Basketball Final Four, which will determine the winner of the tournament. Bookmakers have also made their predictions.

Not surprisingly, the tournament favourites are the participants of last season's final match, namely Real Madrid and Olympiacos. The probability that the cream of the crop will defend the title is estimated at 2.2, while the odds on the Greek club winning the Euroleague are 3.5.

The odds of the other Final Four participants are slightly less: Fenerbahce is at 5.5 and Panathinaikos is at 6. But with Real Madrid and Olympiacos facing each other in the semifinals, we're in for a different final compared to last year.

The most likely final match, according to bookmakers, will be between Real and Panathinaikos - you can bet on it with odds of 2.5. Last year's finalist Olympiacos is placed third at odds of 2.8.