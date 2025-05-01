Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors

Ahead of a decisive clash in the final round of the Torneo Apertura, Estudiantes de La Plata have received a timely boost. According to 0221, head coach Eduardo Domínguez will have Cristian Medina and Ezequiel Piovi back in the squad as the team prepares to face Argentinos Juniors in a must-win match.

Medina, who sat out the last game against Tigre due to a gluteal strain, returns after being rested as a precaution. Piovi, meanwhile, has resumed full training and is expected to be included in the traveling squad for the match at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both players offer important options in midfield as Estudiantes aim to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Unlike the injury-ridden 2024 season, where more than 40 players went down with injuries, this year has seen fewer setbacks, though some came at critical moments. Currently, Santiago Ascacíbar and Alexis Castro remain sidelined. The team captain is targeting a return in the upcoming Copa Libertadores match against Universidad de Chile, while Castro is expected to be back for the away game against Botafogo on Matchday 5 of the continental tournament.

With Medina and Piovi back in contention, Domínguez has more tools to craft a competitive lineup for a match that could define Estudiantes’ immediate future in both domestic and international competitions.