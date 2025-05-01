RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors

Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors

Football news Today, 19:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors

Ahead of a decisive clash in the final round of the Torneo Apertura, Estudiantes de La Plata have received a timely boost. According to 0221, head coach Eduardo Domínguez will have Cristian Medina and Ezequiel Piovi back in the squad as the team prepares to face Argentinos Juniors in a must-win match.

Medina, who sat out the last game against Tigre due to a gluteal strain, returns after being rested as a precaution. Piovi, meanwhile, has resumed full training and is expected to be included in the traveling squad for the match at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both players offer important options in midfield as Estudiantes aim to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Unlike the injury-ridden 2024 season, where more than 40 players went down with injuries, this year has seen fewer setbacks, though some came at critical moments. Currently, Santiago Ascacíbar and Alexis Castro remain sidelined. The team captain is targeting a return in the upcoming Copa Libertadores match against Universidad de Chile, while Castro is expected to be back for the away game against Botafogo on Matchday 5 of the continental tournament.

With Medina and Piovi back in contention, Domínguez has more tools to craft a competitive lineup for a match that could define Estudiantes’ immediate future in both domestic and international competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Estudiantes
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table
Sport Predictions
Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? Football 03 may 2025 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores