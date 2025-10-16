Emma Raducanu to miss the rest of the season — what happened?

We won’t see the British star back on court this year.

Emma Raducanu, one of Britain’s top tennis players and the nation’s No.1, will not compete again in 2025.

Details: According to the BBC, Raducanu has been forced to end her season early after experiencing a decline in her physical condition over the past ten days. She has withdrawn from her final two tournaments of the year — in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

It has also been reported that Emma will continue working with her coach, Francisco Roig, into next season.

Raducanu is the 2021 US Open champion and has also claimed three ITF singles titles during her career. She reached her career-high singles ranking of World No. 19 in the WTA standings on September 13, 2021.

