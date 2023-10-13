RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years

El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years

Football news Today, 12:26
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Photo: https://www.figc.it/en/national-teams/azzurri/national-team/team/

Winger Stephan El Shaarawy has been called up to the Italian national team, as reported on the official website.

Luciano Spalletti has called up Stephan El Shaarawy, who has joined the team for morning training. The Roma winger has returned to Italy after two and a half years, with his last call-up being for matches against Bulgaria and Lithuania in March 2021.

It's worth noting that two Italian national team players, Zaniolo and Tonali, were questioned by the police and are accused of involvement in betting-related offenses.

According to the journalist, involvement in betting activities extends beyond Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli; similar activities are also carried out by Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo. The players were questioned by the police, and the players from Aston Villa and Newcastle left the Italian training camp after speaking with the police.

The federation reports that today, closer to the evening, the Turin prosecutor's office informed about the investigation materials of the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

Related teams and leagues
Italy
Popular news
Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen
Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid
PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match Football news Today, 03:27 PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match
VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying Football news Today, 00:40 VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying
Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:45 Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG Football news Today, 12:26 El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:15 Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:45 The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Football news Today, 07:52 The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place Football news Today, 07:29 Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses Football news Today, 06:13 The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023