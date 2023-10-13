El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years

Winger Stephan El Shaarawy has been called up to the Italian national team, as reported on the official website.

Luciano Spalletti has called up Stephan El Shaarawy, who has joined the team for morning training. The Roma winger has returned to Italy after two and a half years, with his last call-up being for matches against Bulgaria and Lithuania in March 2021.

It's worth noting that two Italian national team players, Zaniolo and Tonali, were questioned by the police and are accused of involvement in betting-related offenses.

According to the journalist, involvement in betting activities extends beyond Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli; similar activities are also carried out by Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo. The players were questioned by the police, and the players from Aston Villa and Newcastle left the Italian training camp after speaking with the police.

The federation reports that today, closer to the evening, the Turin prosecutor's office informed about the investigation materials of the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.