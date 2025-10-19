Egypt’s Pyramids FC Win First CAF Super Cup with 1-0 Victory Over Morocco’s RS Berkane

ES ES FR FR
Today, 01:58
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club clinched their first-ever CAF Super Cup title on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 win over Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute, when Congolese striker Fiston Mayele slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, capitalizing on a precise assist from Moroccan teammate Mohamed Chibi.

At the final whistle, scenes of elation erupted among the Pyramids players, staff, and supporters, as they celebrated a landmark achievement that reinforces Egypt’s continued dominance in African club competitions.

The hard-fought victory not only secures Pyramids FC’s maiden Super Cup triumph but also marks their second continental title, following last season’s CAF Champions League success.

