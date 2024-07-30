Egyptian national team legend to continue his career in UAE

Egyptian national team legend Mohamed Elneny will continue his career in the UAE.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the ex-Arsenal player is signing as a new player for the Al Jazira club.

Elneny is a free agent after leaving Arsenal this summer. The Egyptian has played for Arsenal since 2016.

The midfielder moved to Foggy Albion from Swiss Basel. In total, the footballer played for the Canaries 161 matches, in which he scored six goals. Last season, the midfielder was an extremely infrequent guest on the pitch - only 6 matches in all tournaments.

On the account of the 32-year-old supporting midfielder 98 matches and 8 goals for the national team of Egypt.

By the way, Elneny's former club, Arsenal, yesterday officially announced the signing of the versatile Italian defender.