Egypt Set to Face Nigeria in Pre-AFCON Showdown in Cairo

Clash brings Osimhen and Salah head-to-head as both nations step up preparations for AFCON 2025

Nigeria is set to take on Egypt in a major friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14, just a week before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Morocco.

The Egyptian Football Association confirmed the friendly on Sunday, according to Ahram, though the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce the fixture. This game – requested by Egypt coach Hossam Hassan – is key to both teams' preparations for the continental tournament.

The match is highly anticipated as it will feature a face-off between two of Africa's leading forwards, Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah. Both stars are chasing the elusive AFCON trophy, the one major honour missing from their collections.

Salah, 33, the Liverpool icon and twice African Footballer of the Year (2017, 2018), has been Egypt's main man for almost a decade. Despite being the only Egyptian to score in four consecutive AFCON tournaments, he has twice finished as a runner-up. The 2025 tournament could be his “final shot at glory with the Pharaohs.”

On the Nigerian side, 2023 African Player of the Year, Osimhen, is the centerpiece of the "modern footballing generation." The Napoli striker helped the Super Eagles reach the AFCON 2023 final and sees 2025 as a "mission" to “end Nigeria’s 12-year wait for a continental title.”

This December friendly will be a new chapter in their rivalry. Historically, Nigeria has an edge in 19 meetings, winning nine to Egypt's five. Furthermore, the Super Eagles are undefeated in their previous four friendlies against the Pharaohs.

Before the Cairo match, however, Nigeria faces a tough World Cup qualifying playoff in November. Meanwhile, Egypt, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, is featuring in the UAE International Tournament in November