Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
Football news Today, 15:41
On Tuesday, October 10th, Eden Hazard announced the conclusion of his professional career.
We have gathered the footballing world's reaction to this news.
Chelsea expressed their gratitude for the stage of Eden Hazard's career that he spent with their club.
Ligue 1 reminded fans of his impressive skills during Eden Hazard's time with Lille.
Moreover, one should not forget that Hazard possessed excellent dribbling and ball control.
Additionally, there were plenty of funny and joyful moments in the Belgian's career.
However, for fans, this news came as a surprise and a rather somber moment.
Even small and young fans admired the game of their idol and did not hold back their emotions when they met him.
