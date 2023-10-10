Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eden Hazard announced the conclusion of his professional career.

We have gathered the footballing world's reaction to this news.

Chelsea expressed their gratitude for the stage of Eden Hazard's career that he spent with their club.

Eden Hazard: one of the greatest to play the game.



Thank you for everything, and good luck in your retirement, @hazardeden10. 💙 pic.twitter.com/deaVYteI3U — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2023

Ligue 1 reminded fans of his impressive skills during Eden Hazard's time with Lille.

Eden Hazard brought the magic from day one 🇧🇪🪄 pic.twitter.com/7FZJvmik9v — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 10, 2023

Moreover, one should not forget that Hazard possessed excellent dribbling and ball control.

Never forget when Eden Hazard did THIS 🤯



(via @ChelseaFC) pic.twitter.com/UC9xoycKld — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2023

Additionally, there were plenty of funny and joyful moments in the Belgian's career.

Throwback to this iconic Eden Hazard videopic.twitter.com/Rd5ouIoG9n — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 10, 2023

However, for fans, this news came as a surprise and a rather somber moment.

EDEN HAZARD DID WHAT ?????????



Wtf have I woken up to pic.twitter.com/9qp8yIO3FZ — Janty (@CFC_Janty) October 10, 2023

Even small and young fans admired the game of their idol and did not hold back their emotions when they met him.