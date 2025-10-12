Eagles Land Safely After Mid-Air Scare

Nigeria's National Team Endures Frightening Flight Drama En Route to Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finally arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, concluding a tense 24-hour journey marked by a frightening mid-air incident. The team, fresh off a 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory against Lesotho in Polokwane, South Africa, was forced to make an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday night.

The flight drama unfolded shortly after the chartered ValueJet aircraft refueled and took off from Luanda. According to reports, a loud crack appeared on the windscreen, forcing the pilots to perform an immediate U-turn and land safely back in the Angolan capital.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the incident and praised the professionalism of the crew. “The aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot did well to guide the aeroplane safely back to the airport in Luanda,” the NFF stated.

Team media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed the delegation's eventual arrival. “Finally, Super Eagles arrive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. The team touched down at 8.05am Sunday morning.”

The NFF worked quickly with ValueJet and high-level government officials, including the Ministers of Aviation and Foreign Affairs, to arrange a replacement aircraft from Lagos.

Premier League stars Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, along with star striker Victor Osimhen and forward Ademola Lookman, were all on board.

Despite the ordeal, all players and officials are safe. They are expected to resume training immediately ahead of Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.