Dutch Cup match between Den Bosch and ADO Den Haag halted due to fan unrest

Dutch Cup match between Den Bosch and ADO Den Haag halted due to fan unrest

Den Bosch supporters attempted to reach the away sector
Football news Today, 15:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Dutch Cup match halted due to fan unrest https://x.com/BD_FCDenBosch/status/1982776007619912101

The cup clash between Den Bosch and ADO Den Haag was interrupted after home fans stormed onto the pitch.

Details: Den Bosch supporters broke through the barriers, crossed the pitch, and attempted to reach the away sector where ADO fans were situated. The referee immediately stopped the match, and security forces rushed onto the field to restore order.

