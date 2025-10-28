Dutch Cup match between Den Bosch and ADO Den Haag halted due to fan unrest
Den Bosch supporters attempted to reach the away sector
Football news Today, 15:19Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The cup clash between Den Bosch and ADO Den Haag was interrupted after home fans stormed onto the pitch.
Details: Den Bosch supporters broke through the barriers, crossed the pitch, and attempted to reach the away sector where ADO fans were situated. The referee immediately stopped the match, and security forces rushed onto the field to restore order.