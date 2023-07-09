Dusan Vlahovic is ready to move to the Premier League club, but with one condition

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, forward Dušan Vlahović of Juventus and the Serbian national team is ready to move to one of the clubs in the English Premier League, but with one condition.

According to the source, the forward wants to play for a club that participates in the UEFA Champions League. He also intends to receive guarantees of regular playing time in the starting lineup. Therefore, the 23-year-old Serbian striker could only move to Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, or Newcastle United. These are the clubs that will compete in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

It was previously reported that Juventus could sell Vlahović for 80 million euros.

Vlahović has been playing for Juventus since January 2022. He joined the Turin club from Fiorentina for 81.6 million euros. Last season, the forward appeared in 42 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the Turin club runs until the summer of 2026.

Vlahović has been representing the Serbian national team since 2020. He has played 21 matches for the Serbian national team, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.