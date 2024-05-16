During an MLS match, a raccoon ran onto the pitch and even set a record
Football news Today, 09:29Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
nytimes.com
An unusual incident occurred during the regular MLS season when the Philadelphia Union played against New York City FC.
In the first half, with New York leading 1-0, a raccoon ran onto the field at high speed, heading towards the visitors' goal. The raccoon ended up running almost the entire length of the field twice before staff managed to catch it.
After the match, MLS officials calculated that the raccoon remained on the field for 161 seconds, setting a league record for raccoons.
Despite the raccoon's unexpected appearance, Philadelphia lost the home match 1-2. The Union have now gone five MLS matches without a victory.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Boxing News 14 may 2024, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Football news 14 may 2024, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri Football news Today, 09:10 A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 08:58 Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club Football news Today, 08:56 The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned Football news Today, 08:37 Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club Football news Today, 07:58 The West Ham legend has spoken candidly about his psychological problems Football news Today, 07:55 The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises Golf News Today, 07:39 PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Football news Today, 07:23 Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player Football news Today, 06:57 It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024