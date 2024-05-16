During an MLS match, a raccoon ran onto the pitch and even set a record

An unusual incident occurred during the regular MLS season when the Philadelphia Union played against New York City FC.

In the first half, with New York leading 1-0, a raccoon ran onto the field at high speed, heading towards the visitors' goal. The raccoon ended up running almost the entire length of the field twice before staff managed to catch it.

MIDWEEK @MLS AT ITS FINEST

Unofficially, Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history.

After the match, MLS officials calculated that the raccoon remained on the field for 161 seconds, setting a league record for raccoons.

Despite the raccoon's unexpected appearance, Philadelphia lost the home match 1-2. The Union have now gone five MLS matches without a victory.