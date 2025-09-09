RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dreams come true! As a child, Szoboszlai led Portugal onto the pitch—tonight he faces his idol

In 2009, the Hungarian youngster walked the Portugal national team onto the field.
Football news Today, 11:29
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Szoboszlai https://x.com/_SZD10/status/1964732285732983108

Details: Ahead of the 2010 World Cup qualifier between Hungary and Portugal, Dominik Szoboszlai, then just a child, walked the Portuguese national team onto the pitch.

Also read: Serbia vs England: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

That alone would be memorable, but among the Portugal squad was Cristiano Ronaldo - Szoboszlai’s childhood idol. That moment was etched in his memory forever.

Now, 16 years later, Dominik will captain his own national team as they take on his lifelong hero—Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reminder: The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Hungary and Portugal takes place tonight, September 9, at 20:45 Central European Time.

