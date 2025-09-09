Dreams come true! As a child, Szoboszlai led Portugal onto the pitch—tonight he faces his idol

In 2009, the Hungarian youngster walked the Portugal national team onto the field.

Details: Ahead of the 2010 World Cup qualifier between Hungary and Portugal, Dominik Szoboszlai, then just a child, walked the Portuguese national team onto the pitch.

That alone would be memorable, but among the Portugal squad was Cristiano Ronaldo - Szoboszlai’s childhood idol. That moment was etched in his memory forever.

Now, 16 years later, Dominik will captain his own national team as they take on his lifelong hero—Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominik Szoboszlai faisait partie des enfants qui accompagnaient les joueurs portugais lors d'un match de qualification à la Coupe du Monde 2010. 🔙⭐️



Le talent hongrois est désormais capitaine de sa sélection et il va retrouver son idole ce soir : CRISTIANO RONALDO ! 🇵🇹❤️🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/iayKT4OTsV — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 9, 2025

Reminder: The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Hungary and Portugal takes place tonight, September 9, at 20:45 Central European Time.