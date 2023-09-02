RU RU NG NG
Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review

Borussia Dortmund in the match of the third round of the Bundesliga could not defeat the modest Heidenheim at home, which this season has risen to the elite division.

It is interesting that the home team took the lead already at the start of the match, and in the 15th minute they sent the second ball into the gates of the newcomers of the league. As part of the vice-champion of Germany, Brandt and Can scored goals.

Despite the frisky start, the Borussia Dortmund players failed to build on this success. In the middle of the second half, the guests managed to score one goal, and towards the end of the meeting they shocked the local stands and equalized the score.

Thus, the match ended with the score 2:2. Interestingly, Borussia lost points in the second round in a row. Based on the results of three games played, the “bumblebees” have 5 points.

At the same time, Heidenheim scored the first point of the season and is 13th in the standings.

Bundesliga. 3rd round

Borussia D - Heidenheim - 2:2 (2:0)

Goals: Brandt, 7 - 1:0, Can, 15 (p) - 2:0, Dinkci, 61 - 2:1, Kleindinst, 82 - 2:2.

