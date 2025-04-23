Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search

Corinthians is making strong progress in its search for a new head coach and has identified Dorival Júnior as its top candidate. According to Lance! the Brazilian manager met with Corinthians sporting director Fabinho Soldado on Tuesday in Florianópolis, where he was presented with details about the club’s current squad and project. Dorival reportedly responded positively to the proposal.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss salary terms and finalize contractual details. The club is eager to fill the position following Ramón Díaz’s resignation last Thursday, after a loss to Fluminense in the Brasileirão.

Since Díaz’s departure, the team has been temporarily led by Orlando Ribeiro, the U-20 head coach. Corinthians initially had an agreement with Tite, who was expected to sign on Tuesday. However, the former national team boss shocked the club’s board by announcing an indefinite break from coaching to focus on his mental and physical health.

With Tite out of the picture, Corinthians shifted its full attention to Dorival Júnior. The experienced coach recently stepped down from Brazil’s national team after a 4–1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. His successful stints with Flamengo and São Paulo have made him the top choice for the position.

Should negotiations fall through, the club is also considering other names, including Portuguese manager Luís Castro. However, all signs currently point to Dorival as the frontrunner to take over at the helm.