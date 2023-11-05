RU RU NG NG
Djokovic won the Masters in Paris

Tennis news 05 nov 2023, 10:54
Djokovic wins the Masters in Paris Photo: twitter.com/atptour / Author unknown

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won the prestigious Masters tennis tournament in Paris. In the final, Djokovic faced Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who had the seventeenth seed number at the tournament.

The match lasted less than two hours. In the first set, Novak earned one break point and converted it in the seventh game. In the second set, the game seemed visually easier for the favourite. In the fifth set, the Serb realised his first break point and also converted a break in the last game.

For Djokovic, this is his seventh title at the Paris Masters. The Serb won his first tournament in the French capital in 2009.

Now the 36-year-old tennis player has 97 singles titles: 24 Grand Slams, 6 ATP Final, 40 Masters, 15 ATP Tour 500 and 12 ATP Tour 250.

The next time Novak Djokovic will take to the court will be at the ATP Finals, which is less than a week away.

  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6:4, 6:3
