"Djokovic is the favorite, but conditions could affect the match," says Alcaraz's coach ahead of the upcoming semifinal

On Friday, September 5, we are set for an electrifying US Open semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Details: Juan Carlos Ferrero has named the favorite in the match between his protégé Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Quote: "Carlos is playing impressively, with a lot of confidence, but I wouldn't dare say he's the favorite. In Australia, they played at night, and that slightly favored Novak, given his flatter shots. If we play here during the day, then I think the conditions will be much better for us."

The US Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on September 5.

Reminder: Carlos Alcaraz confidently defeated Jiri Lehecka to advance to the US Open semifinals. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic overcame American Taylor Fritz in four sets.