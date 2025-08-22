Deportivo Madryn Host Gimnasia y Tiro in a Crucial Primera Nacional Clash

Deportivo Madryn, the sole leader of Group A in Primera Nacional, will face Gimnasia y Tiro de Salta on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Estadio Abel Sastre, with Gastón Monson Brizuela in charge of officiating. The Aurinegro arrive on a 14-match unbeaten run spanning 113 days, firmly on top with 47 points. Under “Tano” Gracián, the mission is clear: win their remaining four home fixtures and secure a place in the final for promotion.

The hosts are expected to stick with their core lineup, featuring Yair Bonnin in goal and the Silba–Rivero strike partnership, supported by a midfield focused on pressing and balance. Backed by their fans, Madryn aim to turn their stadium into a fortress once again.

Gimnasia y Tiro, meanwhile, sit sixth with 40 points and hope to overcome their away struggles—just one win in 13 matches outside Salta. Still, “Teté” Quiróz’s side has climbed from 11th to 6th thanks to seven victories in their last 14 games. The head-to-head record is evenly matched: three previous meetings, all draws. With contrasting realities, Sunday’s clash in Patagonia could be decisive for both the promotion race and the playoff chase.