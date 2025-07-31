Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer

Deportivo Cali made a late move in the transfer window, signing 23-year-old winger Johan Martínez from Leones on a one-year deal through June 2026. The Colombian club, aiming to improve its standing in the Liga BetPlay 2025 and escape relegation danger, continues to reshape its squad under new coach Alberto Gamero.

Martínez arrives after a solid stint with Leones, where he scored four goals in 15 appearances this season across the Torneo and Copa BetPlay. The player, originally from Turbo, came through the ranks at Independiente Medellín and made his professional debut in 2022 under coach David González.

After limited opportunities at DIM, Martínez moved to the second division, where he gained consistency and confidence, tallying 44 matches and seven goals in two seasons with the Antioquia-based club.

“I'm very happy to join a club like Deportivo Cali. It still feels unreal, but I'm grateful everything worked out and I’m ready for what’s ahead,” Martínez told Antena 2.

His arrival adds depth to a squad that already includes experienced names like Avilés Hurtado and Julián Quiñones. Martínez may make his debut as early as this Saturday, when Cali hosts Llaneros in Matchday 5 of the league.