Denmark beat Finland in the last minutes

Finland and Denmark played a qualifying match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying. The game was held in the city of Helsinki.

Before this game, the Finns occupied the first place in Group G with 12 points. Denmark was in third place with ten points.

The Danes were clear favorites in this game, and they showed it. Denmark had much more possession and had more chances to score. For the entire match, Finland scored only three times in the direction of the goal and none in the plane. Denmark, in turn, shot five times more towards the goal (15), and six times into the plane.

One of these shots became a goal. In the 86th minute, Hoiberg hit a long-range shot to give Denmark the win. Thus, the Danes score 13 points and climb to the first step. Finland drops to second with 12 points. However, it is worth noting that the Slovenian national team can overtake the Finns if they beat San Marino.

