Defensa y Justicia and Racing Clash in High-Stakes Battle for Knockout Spot

Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club will face off on Monday at Estadio Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello in a decisive Matchday 15 clash of the Torneo Apertura, according to TyC Sports. Both teams need a victory: Defensa to break into the top eight of Zone A, and Racing to secure their place in the knockout stage.



Pablo De Muner’s side is struggling with form, coming off a loss to Universidad Católica of Ecuador, and has recorded four defeats and four draws in their last eight matches. Injuries also complicate matters, with Gastón Togni, Emanuel Aguilera, David Barbona, and Kevin Balanta all unavailable.



Defensa y Justicia is expected to line up with Enrique Bologna in goal; Lucas Ferreira, Rafael Delgado, and Alexis Soto at the back; Ezequiel Cannavo, Maximiliano González, Kevin Gutiérrez, and Damián Pérez in midfield; Aaron Molinas in an advanced role; and a forward line featuring Abiel Osorio and Francisco González.



Meanwhile, Racing, led by Gustavo Costas, aims to seal qualification but faces its own challenges. After a hard-fought draw against Colo-Colo in the Copa Libertadores, injuries to Juan Nardoni and Bruno Zuculini have forced a reshuffle.



Racing is likely to start with Gabriel Arias in goal; Marco Di Césare, Santiago Sosa, and either Nazareno Colombo or Agustín García Basso in defense; Gastón Martirena or Facundo Mura, Agustín Almendra, and Gabriel Rojas in midfield; and an attack composed of Luciano Vietto, Maximiliano Salas, and either Santiago Solari or Adrián Balboa.

