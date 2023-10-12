Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football

The legendary Italian footballer Alessandro Del Piero believes that defenders nowadays have far fewer liberties than during his playing days.

"Defense is of paramount importance, and in Italy, we turned it into an art. But now, everything is different – defenders have almost no room for maneuver, and they can hardly make contact with other players. Football used to be more entertaining," Alessandro Del Piero is quoted by Marca.

Alessandro Del Piero scored 208 goals for Juventus, a remarkable achievement in the club's history from “Old Lady”.