Defeat of "Barcelona," losses of "Real Madrid" and "Atletico": results of the 38th round of La Liga
The matches of the 38th round of the Spanish championship took place. "Barcelona" lost to "Celta," "Real Madrid" escaped defeat against "Atletico," and "Atletico" missed a victory over "Villarreal."
"Celta" - "Barcelona" - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Veyga, 42 - 1:0, Veyga, 65 - 1:1, Fati, 79 - 2:1
"Villarreal" - "Atletico" - 2:2 (1:1)
Goals: Jackson, 9 - 1:0, Correa, 18 - 1:1, Correa, 56 - 1:2, Pasqual, 90+3 - 2:2
"Real Madrid" - "Athletic" - 1:1 (0:0)
Goals: Sanset, 49 - 0:1, Benzema, 72 (penalty) - 1:1
"Mallorca" - "Rayo Vallecano" - 3:0 (0:0)
Goals: Muric, 50 - 1:0, Copete, 71 - 2:0, Angel Rodriguez, 90 - 3:0
"Osasuna" - "Girona" - 2:1 (0:0)
Goals: Budimir, 52 - 1:0, Budimir, 55 - 2:0, Reiner, 75 - 2:1
"Real Betis" - "Valencia" - 1:1 (1:0)
Goals: Perez, 1 - 1:0, Diego Lopez, 71 - 1:1
"Real Valladolid" - "Getafe" - 0:0
"Elche" - "Cadiz" - 1:1 (0:1)
Goals: Escalante, 10 - 0:1, Boye, 71 - 1:1
"Espanyol" - "Almeria" - 3:3 (1:1)
Goals: Ture, 10 - 0:1, Puado, 13 - 1:1, Pierre-Gabriel, 49 - 2:1, Embarba, 58 - 2:2, Coliocho, 73 - 3:2, Embarba, 87 (penalty) - 3:3
"Real Sociedad" - "Sevilla" - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Mendes, 28 - 1:0, Cho, 73 - 2:0, Lamela, 77 - 2:1
Team standings: "Barcelona" - 88, "Real Madrid" - 78, "Atletico" - 77, "Real Sociedad" - 71, "Villarreal" - 64, "Real Betis" - 60, "Osasuna" - 53, "Athletic" - 51, "Mallorca" - 50, "Girona," "Rayo Vallecano," "Sevilla" - 49, "Celta" - 43, "Cadiz," "Getafe," "Valencia" - 42, "Almeria" - 41, "Real Valladolid" - 40, "Espanyol" - 37, "Elche" - 25.