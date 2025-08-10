Debut alert! Son Heung-Min comes off the bench in the match against Chicago

It hasn't been long since Son Heung-Min was announced as a Los Angeles player, and the Korean football star has already made his debut for his new club!

Details: Son Heung-Min, who left Tottenham after a decade at the club, joined Los Angeles and today made his first appearance, coming on as a substitute in the 61st minute of the match against Chicago Fire!

Watch every touch from Son Heung-Min's first MLS game. 👌 pic.twitter.com/krUyOiUMJR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 10, 2025

The Korean was lively throughout, making an impact in attack and tracking back to help in defense. Various statistical platforms rated his performance with an average score of 7.1 for his 30 minutes on the pitch. Los Angeles finished with a hard-fought 2-2 draw, and while Son Heung-Min didn't register any goal contributions, his presence was felt.



See also: Historic transfer. Son sets new MLS transfer record