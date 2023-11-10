De Gea close to signing with La Liga club

Spanish football club Betis have begun negotiations with former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea about a possible move to the team this winter.

This was reported by Estadio Deportivo.

According to the source, the team from Seville is very interested in the successful completion of negotiations, as the Betis management seeks to strengthen the goalkeeper position. It is also noted that De Gea would like to return to his homeland as soon as possible and continue his career.

It is noted that the agreement between the parties may be short-term.

There is one obstacle that can interfere with the situation. The fact is that even if a contract is signed with the Spaniard, the club will not be able to register the player, since Betis is currently exceeding the salary limit.

The club's general director, Ramon Alarcon, recently spoke about this problem. The situation can be resolved by selling goalkeeper Silva. In this case, De Gea will be able to play under manager Manuel Pellegrini.