Dahlmeier's final wish: The legendary biathlete's body will not be recovered from the rubble

Dahlmeier’s final wish: The legendary biathlete’s body will not be recovered from the rubble

So as not to risk the lives of others.
Biathlon News Today, 10:33
Dahlmeier's final wish: The legendary biathlete's body will not be recovered from the rubble

On Wednesday, July 30, it was reported that legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier had tragically died, and her body will not be retrieved from beneath the rocks.

Details: According to an official statement released on the biathlete’s Instagram page, Dahlmeier herself had previously left a written declaration—if tragedy struck, no one should risk their life to rescue her or recover her body.

Quote: "She wanted to be left in the mountains in such a situation. Her family is honoring this wish and strongly asks for everyone to respect Laura’s last will," the statement said.

Laura Dahlmeier is a two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion in biathlon. At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, she made history by winning five gold medals. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, she claimed double gold—in the sprint and pursuit—and also took bronze in the individual race.

See also: Shock. An Italian gymnast was put into an induced coma after a failed landing.

