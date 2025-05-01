Czech Olympic speed skating champion reveals 12-year secret relationship with fellow skater

Speed skating star and three-time Olympic champion Martina Sáblíková has revealed that she has been in a relationship with her fellow speed skater, Nikola Zdráhalová, for over 12 years. Sáblíková shared an emotional message about their relationship on her Instagram page.

Sáblíková noted that she has always tried to keep her personal life private, but now felt compelled to speak out in order to prevent rumors and gossip being spread by others.

"You guys know I’ve always kept my private life private – and that’s not going to change, because it truly matters to me. But recently, I’ve felt like some people have been trying to speak on my behalf, and it’s become a bit too much. So here it is, straight from me: Niky Zdráhalová and I are a couple. She’s been my rock, we’re happy, and we’ve been sharing a beautiful life together for over 12 years," Sáblíková wrote.

It’s worth noting that Sáblíková is a three-time Olympic speed skating champion, has won two silver and two bronze Olympic medals, and has claimed gold at the World Championships 20 times.