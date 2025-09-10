CSKA Moscow Drop Interest in Kevin Zenón as Midfielder Remains at Boca

Kevin Zenón will remain at Boca Juniors after CSKA Moscow decided not to pursue his transfer, according to Olé. The Russian club announced the signing of 18-year-old Henrique Carmo from São Paulo, effectively ending negotiations for the Argentine midfielder.

The decision comes as Boca prepare to face Rosario Central in search of a fourth consecutive win. Negotiations with CSKA had intensified after the club improved its initial bid, similar to the $7 million offered earlier by Olympiacos for 80 percent of Zenón’s rights. Boca’s board had been holding out for closer to $10 million to secure a significant return on their $3.5 million investment.

Zenón, 24, had pushed for a move to Europe following the Club World Cup, where he started in two of Boca’s three matches. While he never forced the issue publicly, his stance distanced him from Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans. The coach excluded him from the past two matchday squads, during which Boca continued their winning run without him on the field or even on the bench.

Signed from Unión de Santa Fe in early 2024, Zenón quickly became a key figure under Diego Martínez but struggled to maintain that level. After representing Argentina at the Olympics, his form dipped. He showed flashes under Fernando Gago and later gained minutes with Russo, though European interest and inconsistent performances eventually left him sidelined.

Zenón has made 72 appearances and scored 10 goals for Boca. Despite remaining at the club, his role looks increasingly marginal as the team thrives without his presence.