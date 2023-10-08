Crystal Palace manager listed as Premier League record holder

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 05:01
Robert Sykes
Yesterday, Crystal Palace played a home match against Nottingham Forest, which ended in a goalless draw.

This match marked Roy Hodgson's eighth game as the head coach of the Eagles in the Premier League since his appointment last summer. However, it was his 400th match as a manager in the English league, making him the eighth manager in history to achieve this milestone. The others who have accomplished this feat include Arsène Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Harry Redknapp, Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce, and Mark Hughes.

Throughout his career, Hodgson has managed various English clubs in addition to Crystal Palace, including Bristol City, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich, and Watford. Under his guidance, Fulham reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2010, and that same year, Roy Hodgson was named Manager of the Year by the Football League Managers' Association.

Hodgson embarked on his coaching career in 1971 and has coached teams in England, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, and Finland. He has also served as the manager of the national teams of Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and England. Prior to his coaching career, Hodgson played as a defender for clubs in England and South Africa.

