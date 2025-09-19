Cruz Azul Welcomes Back Key Players Ahead of Clash With Juárez

Cruz Azul will host Juárez this Friday at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2025, with kickoff at 7 p.m. local time. Coverage will be available on TUDN and VIX Premium, according to Vamos Azul. The Mexico City club remains unbeaten with six wins and two draws, sitting just one point behind league leaders Monterrey. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Pachuca, a match that featured three red cards.

Coach Nicolás Larcamón’s squad is strengthened by the return of two key players. Captain Ignacio Rivero, who suffered a facial cut requiring 12 stitches in the previous match, has been cleared to play. Forward Ángel Sepúlveda, sidelined with a muscle injury, is also back in the squad and could see minutes against Juárez. Their availability adds depth to a team already pushing to claim the top spot.

Juárez, managed by Martín Varini, has collected 12 points from three wins, three draws and three losses. The Bravos drew 1-1 against Necaxa in their last game and remain in Play-In territory, aiming to push closer to Liguilla qualification. However, they face a daunting challenge: Cruz Azul has won its last eight home matches against Juárez and has dominated this fixture historically.

Betting markets favor the hosts. Per MelBet, a Cruz Azul win is priced at 1.53, while a Juárez victory stands at 5.21. A draw pays 4.65. With five of the last eight meetings in Mexico City producing more than two goals, expectations lean toward another high-scoring contest.

Probable lineups

Cruz Azul: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Sánchez, Romero, Rodríguez, Rotondi; Rivero, Paradela; Fernández. Coach: Nicolás Larcamón.

Juárez: Jurado; García, Manríquez, Mosquera, Mayorga; Martínez; Fulgencio, Pizarro, Castilho, Rodríguez; Estupiñán. Coach: Martín Varini.