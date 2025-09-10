Cruz Azul to Face Libertadores Champion on December 10 in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Cruz Azul now has its date set for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. According to Univision, the Concacaf Champions Cup winners will face the Copa Libertadores champion in the so-called “Derbi de las Américas” on December 10, with the venue still to be confirmed.

The competition will open with the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup: Pyramids FC will meet Auckland City on September 14 in Cairo, with the winner advancing to face Al-Ahli FC on September 23 in Jeddah.

Whoever emerges from that bracket will then play the winner of the Derbi de las Américas on December 13 in the Challenger Cup. The victor of that clash will move on to the Intercontinental Cup final on December 17 against PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions.

This schedule gives Cruz Azul the chance to face South America’s best and potentially challenge a European powerhouse for the global title.