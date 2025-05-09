Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling

Martín Anselmi’s controversial departure from Cruz Azul earlier this year sparked a legal standoff between the Mexican club and the Argentine coach. According to ESPN, the dispute has now been resolved through a financial settlement that prevents the case from going before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Anselmi left Cruz Azul abruptly at the start of the Clausura 2025, joining Porto without paying the $5 million release clause stipulated in his contract. Porto initially refused to cover the full amount, prompting Cruz Azul to escalate the issue to FIFA and CAS. The Argentine coach claimed he had received verbal permission to leave and later declared insolvency, forcing the Portuguese club to handle the compensation directly.

This Friday, Porto disclosed to Portugal’s Securities Market Commission that it reached a deal with Cruz Azul. The agreement involves a total payment of $4.2 million, with $3.5 million going directly to the Mexican club. The first 85% of the sum has already been paid, while the remaining 15% will be settled in December.

The deal ends a tense episode and removes the threat of suspension looming over Anselmi, who currently holds a contract with Porto through 2027. He has recorded seven wins, three draws, and three losses, placing the team third in the Portuguese league with two matches left.