RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling

Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling

Football news Today, 16:12
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling

Martín Anselmi’s controversial departure from Cruz Azul earlier this year sparked a legal standoff between the Mexican club and the Argentine coach. According to ESPN, the dispute has now been resolved through a financial settlement that prevents the case from going before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Anselmi left Cruz Azul abruptly at the start of the Clausura 2025, joining Porto without paying the $5 million release clause stipulated in his contract. Porto initially refused to cover the full amount, prompting Cruz Azul to escalate the issue to FIFA and CAS. The Argentine coach claimed he had received verbal permission to leave and later declared insolvency, forcing the Portuguese club to handle the compensation directly.

This Friday, Porto disclosed to Portugal’s Securities Market Commission that it reached a deal with Cruz Azul. The agreement involves a total payment of $4.2 million, with $3.5 million going directly to the Mexican club. The first 85% of the sum has already been paid, while the remaining 15% will be settled in December.

The deal ends a tense episode and removes the threat of suspension looming over Anselmi, who currently holds a contract with Porto through 2027. He has recorded seven wins, three draws, and three losses, placing the team third in the Portuguese league with two matches left.

Related teams and leagues
Cruz Azul FC Porto
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
AC Milan 2 - 1 Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
2
Bologna
1
90’
Las Palmas 0 - 1 Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
0
Rayo Vallecano
1
83’
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:18 Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:12 Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling Football news Today, 15:53 FIFA officially expands Women's World Cup to 48 teams Football news Today, 15:29 Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal names two iconic English stadiums he dreams of playing at Football news Today, 14:50 David Moyes breaks silence on Richarlison transfer rumors Football news Today, 14:18 Welcomed like heroes! Thousands of fans greet Betis at the airport Football news Today, 13:39 Brilliant gesture! Nasser Al-Khelaifi will pay for all 600 PSG staff to attend the final Football news Today, 13:19 Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after El Clásico Football news Today, 12:42 Amid Real Madrid interest, Arsenal begin contract talks with Saliba Football news Today, 12:07 "He is ready." Guardiola announces Haaland's return
Sport Predictions
Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Football 10 may 2025 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Football 10 may 2025 Mallorca vs Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores