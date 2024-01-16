Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named

The magazine FourFourTwo has announced the top ten footballers of the 1970s.

According to the magazine's rankings, Dutch forward Johan Cruyff claimed the top spot. He won the European Cup three times and was a runner-up in the 1974 World Cup. German defender Franz Beckenbauer secured the second position, having won the European Cup three times, the 1974 World Cup, and the 1972 European Championship. The third position was occupied by German striker Gerd Müller, who also achieved the same trophies as Beckenbauer.

Here is the Top 10 list of the best footballers of the 1970s according to FourFourTwo:

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) Gerd Müller (Germany) Carlos Alberto (Brazil) Mario Kempes (Argentina) Johan Neeskens (Netherlands) Zico (Brazil) Kevin Keegan (England) Rivelino (Brazil) Dino Zoff (Italy)

It's worth noting that FourFourTwo has created similar rankings for the best footballers of the 1980s.