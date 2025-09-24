Crew Lose Striker Abou Ali for Rest of Regular Season After Ankle Fracture

Columbus Crew were dealt a major setback in their playoff push as striker Wessam Abou Ali has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season after suffering a hairline fracture in his right ankle during the 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on September 20.

Coach Wilfried Nancy confirmed the forward will miss six weeks, effectively ending his participation in the league’s closing stretch. “Wessam was really emotional when he realized he couldn’t keep playing. He had been doing a lot of good things and his connection with the team is so important,” Nancy told reporters.

Signed as a designated player this summer from Egypt’s Al Ahly, where he scored 28 goals last season, the 26-year-old quickly adapted to MLS. He had scored in three straight games, including the equalizer against Toronto before leaving injured, solidifying his role as a key piece of the Crew’s frontline.

His absence comes at the same time as that of leading scorer Diego Rossi, sidelined for two to four weeks with a right hamstring injury sustained against Atlanta United on September 13. The double blow leaves Columbus short-handed in attack with only three games left to secure postseason positioning.

The Crew return to action on September 27 on the road against the Chicago Fire, where they will be forced to rely on depth options to keep their momentum alive heading into the playoffs.