CPL Week 5: Atleti Take Top Spot, Vancouver Celebrate, and Halifax Stay Solid

Atlético Ottawa are now alone at the top of the Canadian Premier League table after an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Pacific FC and a draw between Halifax and Forge. Two stunning goals from Kevin Dos Santos and David Rodríguez lifted Ottawa to 13 points after five games, firmly establishing Diego Mejía’s squad as early title contenders.

Week 5 action kicked off Friday night with Cavalry FC earning their first win of the season, a 2-1 road victory against York United. Substitute Fraser Aird sealed the win for Cavalry in the second half. On Saturday in Halifax, the Wanderers and Forge FC played out a gritty 0-0 draw dominated by defensive displays—especially from Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, who made eight clearances and denied Brian Wright with a heroic block.

Later, in Winnipeg, Vancouver FC celebrated their first win of 2025 with a 3-1 triumph over Valour FC. Alejandro Díaz starred with a goal and an assist, while Valour ended the match with just nine players following red cards to Kris Twardek and Jevontae Layne. With just one point in four games, Valour remain bottom of the table.

Through five matchdays, Ottawa lead with 13 points, trailed by still-undefeated Halifax (11) and Forge (9). The league’s entertainment value remains high: goals per game are up to 2.84, and Halifax vs. Forge was the CPL’s first scoreless draw of the year. As teams shift focus to midweek Canadian Championship ties, the CPL continues to deliver excitement in spades.