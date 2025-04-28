CPL Week 4: Ottawa Stay on Top, Halifax Impress, and Pacific Struggle

Matchday 4 of the 2025 Canadian Premier League delivered intense battles, late drama, and standout performances. In Vancouver, the Salish Sea Derby ended in a 1-1 draw between Vancouver FC and Pacific FC, with the hosts showing improved defensive structure despite going down to ten men early in the second half. Pacific, meanwhile, continues searching for answers in the attacking third.



In Calgary, Atlético Ottawa produced a ruthless second-half display to defeat Cavalry FC 3-1, capitalizing on a disastrous stretch for the hosts to maintain their unbeaten start and return to the top of the standings. Cavalry remain winless and frustrated after another poor finish.



In Toronto, the 905 Derby between York United and Forge FC ended 2-2 after a chaotic first half featuring four goals in rapid succession. The second half saw little action as both sides settled for a point.



Finally, in Winnipeg, Halifax Wanderers spoiled Valour FC's home opener with a last-minute goal from Vítor Dias. Halifax’s strong defensive performance and late strike sealed a crucial 1-0 win, while Valour continued to struggle in turning possession into goals despite active wing play.



On a weekend where draws and late twists dominated, Ottawa and Halifax emerged as the big winners, reinforcing their early-season form.

