Court acquits five hockey players previously suspected in sexual assault case

The hockey players walk away unscathed.
Hockey news Today, 11:26
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Court acquits five hockey players previously suspected in sexual assault case Photo: TSN

Several members of Team Canada had been under suspicion for sexual assault, but now the court has delivered its final verdict in the case.

Details: According to The Hockey News, the players have been acquitted in the rape case. The high-profile proceedings involved five former members of Canada’s junior national team—Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote.

They were accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who, in June 2018, found herself in a hotel room with the players.

The judge acquitted the hockey players on all charges, emphasizing that the alleged victim’s testimony “is neither credible nor trustworthy.”

Recall: Recently, news broke about the death of 19-year-old hockey player Harry Kelly following a fall from a well-known hotel’s balcony. Reports indicate the incident occurred from the third floor.

