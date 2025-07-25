Court acquits five hockey players previously suspected in sexual assault case

Several members of Team Canada had been under suspicion for sexual assault, but now the court has delivered its final verdict in the case.

Details: According to The Hockey News, the players have been acquitted in the rape case. The high-profile proceedings involved five former members of Canada’s junior national team—Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote.

They were accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who, in June 2018, found herself in a hotel room with the players.

The judge acquitted the hockey players on all charges, emphasizing that the alleged victim’s testimony “is neither credible nor trustworthy.”

