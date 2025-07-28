Couldn't handle the pressure. Totti's son ends his career at 19

Sometimes a well-known surname can open doors in a sporting career. But it also comes with immense pressure—pressure that not everyone can withstand.

Details: According to La Nuova, 19-year-old Cristian Totti, son of legendary Roma striker Francesco Totti, has decided to hang up his boots. The main reason behind this decision was the overwhelming psychological pressure. Cristian was constantly subjected to body-shaming on social media and endless comparisons to his iconic father.

Former Italy national team goalkeeper Marco Amelia, who was Cristian's last coach, highlighted his significant talent. Despite stepping away from his playing career, Cristian is not leaving football entirely: he will now work at the Totti Soccer School, the academy founded by his father.

